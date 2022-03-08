No More Big Macs for Putin as McDonald’s Halts All Russia Operations
NOT LOVIN’ IT
Major U.S. fast food chain McDonald’s has announced that it will be temporarily shutting down all 850 of its restaurants in Russia and halting its operations in the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The news comes as scores of major Western companies, including Netflix, have taken similar steps in ramping up pressure against Moscow, which is facing worldwide condemnation and a brutal wave of sanctions over its assault on Ukraine, including accusations of war crimes in violation of international law. “The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace,” said McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski in a statement announcing the new measures on Tuesday. “Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.” McDonald’s and other U.S. food giants like Coca-Cola had faced criticism in recent days for being slow to take a stand against the invasion.