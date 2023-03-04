Fox Corp., Rupert Murdoch Accused of Violating Campaign Contribution Laws in New Lawsuit

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Fox Corp., Rupert Murdoch, and the Make America Great Again PAC were hit with a lawsuit Friday for allegedly violating campaign contribution laws during the 2020 presidential election campaigns. The progressive watchdog organization Media Matters claims Fox violated these laws when Rupert Murdoch allegedly shared Joe Biden's campaign advertisements with Jared Kushner—Donald Trump’s son-in-law—prior to their public release. The suit, filed with the Federal Election Commission, claims the distribution of the advertisements was a “nefarious attempt by people in power to operate a press entity as a political organization.”