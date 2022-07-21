Meghan Made Kate Cry Over Length of Charlotte’s Bridesmaid Dress, New Book Claims
READ IT AND WEEP
The argument about who made who cry during a bridesmaid fitting has become one of the great constitutional battles of our age. Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she was upset by reports saying she had made Kate Middleton cry when, in fact, it was the other way round—and the palace had refused to correct the reports. Now, Tom Bower, in his book Revenge says it was Kate who “burst into tears” after Meghan “compared Princess Charlotte unfavourably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter.” Bower told British TV show Good Morning Britain that the two women disagreed over the length of Princess Charlotte’s hemline and the fit of her dress. He also said that Meghan was “supported” by her friend and the mother of another bridesmaid, saying: “Some would say that Meghan compared Ivy favourably against Charlotte.”