Melania Summons Up Energy to Give a Fuck About Christmas With Virtual White House Decor Tour

It’s only been a matter of weeks since recordings of Melania Trump asking “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff?” were published—but, in a Christmas miracle, the first lady has managed to summon up the energy to unveil her fourth and final attempt at making the White House look festive. In a video posted to her Twitter account, Trump can be seen walking around a deserted White House and surveying this year’s decorations. The yuletide delights on show include a “Be Best” tree ornament, a mini Air Force One, and a toy version of an emergency room. In her tweet, the first lady said she was “delighted” to mark the “special time of the year.”