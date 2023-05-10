Melania Trump Says Donald ‘Can Lead Us Toward Greatness’ Again
SHE RISES
Melania Trump appeared from Mar-a-Lago in a rare interview with Fox News in which she stood by husband Donald and and said she’d love to be a First Lady again. The Tuesday interview saw Melania express her support for her husband’s 2024 re-election bid, claiming, “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again.” She added: “He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.” Melania added that it would be “a privilege” if she was to serve a second term as First Lady and if so, she would “prioritize the well-being and development of children, as I have always done.” The interview took place at Mar-a-Lago on May 6, according to Fox, and appeared ahead of a verdict surrounding husband Donald’s two-week civil trial in federal court, where a jury found that the real estate mogul did, in fact, assault journalist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.