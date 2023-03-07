Men Are the Main Character Twice as Often as Women in U.S. Films

Read it at Variety
Women are getting short-shrift on the big screen. That’s the message of a new survey that found female characters account for just one-third of protagonists in the 100 top-grossing U.S. movie releases last year—barely up from the year before. And trans characters amounted to just one-tenth of 1 percent of the roles, the Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film found. Four out of five films had more male characters than female, and two-thirds of those women were white.