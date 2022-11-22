The Met Museum Store’s Fabulous Holiday Catalog Is On Sale Now for Early Black Friday
If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I’ve already gushed about The Met Store holiday catalog, but I would be remiss in not letting you know that it’s now on sale for Black Friday. Purchases over $125 qualify for 25% off with the discount code EARLY22. Go forth and gift these splendid pieces! The Met Store jewelry exceeds the quality and design expectations, especially for the price point. Pieces like the French Evening watch, produced in cooperation with the Musée des Arts décoratifs, Paris, instantly elevate an LBD. If Fabergé-style better suits your taste, the hand-enameled Grand Duchess watch is a stunner.
The Met Store has unique housewares, but they also tell a tale, like the Midnight Garden Floral salad plate set and tray. Based on the works of the Flemish painter, Clara Peeters (b. 1594), who was “a founding figure in the history of European still-life painting, a genre that attracted women artists who were not allowed to study nude models.” Oy. Of course, there are holiday cards, ornaments, children's gifts, Met swag, and more. The Met has a handy gift guide, so you can search by recipient or price point. Your purchase supports The Met's collection, representing 5,000 years of art—not too shabby!
The Met Museum Store
Use code EARLY22 for orders over $125
