Mets Coach Ryan Ellis Was Quietly Fired in January Following 2018 Harassment Allegations
STRIKE OUT
A second employee of the Mets was fired without announcement following harassment allegations earlier this year. On Wednesday, the team revealed hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis was fired last month after unspecified “new information” came to light about his behavior. In 2018, three women employees of the Mets reported Ellis to HR for inappropriate conduct, according to The Athletic. Ellis allegedly told one of the women that he wanted “to put her up against a wall,” and at one point said “I stare at your ass all the time,” The Athletic reported.
After the HR report, the Mets “initiated an investigation and, as a result, the employee was disciplined, put into a probationary status, and ordered into counseling,” the team said in a statement Wednesday. “We had not received previous or subsequent complaints about this employee.” Ellis, who worked for the Mets’ minor league team at the time, not only remained employed but was promoted to the major league team last summer. Mets General Manager Jared Porter was fired last month after admitting that he sent an unsolicited dick pic to a reporter in 2016, and former Mets manager Mickey Callaway is also facing harassment allegations from female reporters.