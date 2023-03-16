Mets Star Edwin Díaz to Miss Entire 2023 Season After Freak WBC Injury
Edwin Díaz suffered a torn patellar tendon and will be out for the entire 2023 MLB season, the New York Mets announced Thursday, a day after the star closer injured himself while celebrating Team Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic. Díaz was carted off the field in a wheelchair after the freak injury on Wednesday night, shocking the crowd at LoanDepot Park in Miami after Puerto Rico advanced to the quarterfinals. Mets GM Billy Eppler said in a Thursday afternoon press conference that the expected recovery time for a surgery involving this injury is eight months, with rare instances of a six-month recovery. The most likely outcome, Eppler said, is that Díaz will miss the entire season. The disastrous injury comes after the star pitcher signed a five-year, $102 million deal to remain with the Mets long-term.