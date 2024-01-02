CHEAT SHEET
    Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, Voice of ‘Mama Coco,’ Dies at 90

    GRACIAS POR LOS RECUERDOS

    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    A picture of Ana Ofelia Murguía in 2022.

    Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

    Storied Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, who voiced the character of Mama Coco in the 2017 Pixar film Coco, died Sunday at the age of 90, according to Mexico’s National Fine Arts Institute. Murguía’s death, the cause of which was not disclosed, “leaves a huge void on the stages of our country,” Culture Secretary Alejandra Frausto Guerrero said in said in a statement posted to Instagram. “R.I.P.” In April, Murguía—who appeared in nearly 100 movies prior to her breakout international star turn in Coco—was awarded the National Autonomous University of Mexico’s Ingmar Bergman Medal for the “indelible mark” her work left on the nation.

