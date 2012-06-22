Mexican Kingpin's Son Captured

CHEAT SHEET
Mexican Marines said they have captured one of the sons of Mexico's most-wanted drug kingpin, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, leader of the Sinaloa cartel. Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar, 26, has been allegedly taking on more leadership roles in Mexico's most powerful drug cartel and purportedly serves as the administrator of his father's fortune. Forbes magazine estimates the estate to be worth about $1 billion. The son, known as “El Gordo,” or the Fat One, was captured early Thursday during a raid in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara.