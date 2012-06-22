CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Mexican Kingpin's Son Captured

    Young Guns

    Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP / Getty Images

    Mexican Marines said they have captured one of the sons of Mexico's most-wanted drug kingpin, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, leader of the Sinaloa cartel. Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar, 26, has been allegedly taking on more leadership roles in Mexico's most powerful drug cartel and purportedly serves as the administrator of his father's fortune. Forbes magazine estimates the estate to be worth about $1 billion. The son, known as “El Gordo,” or the Fat One, was captured early Thursday during a raid in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara.

    Read it at Guardian