Miami Heat’s Arena to Be Renamed After FTX Goes Bankrupt

The Miami Heat’s arena will be renamed after the crypto exchange that owns the rights spectacularly collapsed this week. FTX cut a $135 million deal with Miami-Dade County for naming rights last year, and a $5.5 million payment comes due in January, ESPN reported. But after a liquidity crisis, the platform went into a death spiral, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned in disgrace after putting the company into Chapter 11. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," the county and team said. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX. We will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.”