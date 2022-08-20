Michael Buble and Model Wife Welcome Baby Number 4

CHEAT SHEET
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their fourth child, a little girl. The crooner, 46, and the Argentinian actress and model, 35, announced the arrival of daughter Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, on Instagram. “From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!” they said. “Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️” In February, the couple used Bublé’s music video for I’ll Never Not Love You to announce their pregnancy news.