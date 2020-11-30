New York Road Runners CEO Out Amid Complaints on Diversity
HIT THE ROAD
The New York Road Runners organization on Monday announced its chief executive officer will be leaving at the end of the year amid complaints from former and current employees questioning the organization’s commitment to diversity. Michael Capiraso, who has led the organization that puts on the New York City Marathon since 2015, will be leaving Dec. 31, NYRR Chairman George Hirsch said in an announcement. The decision, he noted, came after its board spent months listening “to the concerns raised and recommendations offered by the community NYRR serves, including its employees and members of the broader running community.” Those concerns include an anonymous online letter published in August, in which current and former employees accused the New York Road Runners of several wrongdoings—like financial mismanagement and failing to address diversity and social justice. The letter also specifically called out Capiraso for his lack of commitment to social-justice issues.
“In order to achieve our mission to help and inspire people through running, we will recruit new leadership to the organization. The entire Board of Directors and I thank Michael Capiraso for his 10 years of contributions and dedication to this organization,” Hirsch added. Kerin Hempel, a former executive with the New York Road Runners, will now serve as the interim CEO until a permanent replacement is named.