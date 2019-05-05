Prosecutors Refuse to Meet With Michael Cohen Before Prison

Federal prosecutors in New York have reportedly refused to meet with President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, despite his repeated offers to provide more information on alleged wrongdoing by Trump. “Why not see him?” his lawyer, Lanny Davis, was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. “What’s the downside? He’s about to go to prison.” Since March, Cohen’s legal team has reached out to prosecutors repeatedly asking for an opportunity to meet for a “frank discussion” about reducing his sentence, based on his cooperation. Cohen has maintained that he covered up Trump's “dirty deeds” because of his blind loyalty to the president. He is scheduled to report Monday to a federal prison 70 miles north of New York City to begin serving his three-year sentence for campaign-finance violations, tax evasion, bank fraud and lying to Congress.