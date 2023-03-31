Michael Cohen Says Trump Indictment Is ‘Just the Beginning’
‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s onetime lawyer, promised the New York Post on Thursday that the former president’s criminal indictment was “not the end of this chapter.” In a statement that he said he took “no pride” in issuing, Cohen said he wanted to highlight that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. “However, I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President,” he said. “Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning. Now that the charges have been filed, it is better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself. The two things I wish to say at this time is that accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to [the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office].”