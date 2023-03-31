CHEAT SHEET
    Michael Cohen Says Trump Indictment Is ‘Just the Beginning’

    ‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Michael Cohen

    Carlo Allegri/Reuters

    Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s onetime lawyer, promised the New York Post on Thursday that the former president’s criminal indictment was “not the end of this chapter.” In a statement that he said he took “no pride” in issuing, Cohen said he wanted to highlight that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. “However, I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President,” he said. “Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning. Now that the charges have been filed, it is better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself. The two things I wish to say at this time is that accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to [the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office].”

