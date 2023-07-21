Michael Cohen to Settle Legal Fee Lawsuit Against Trump Organization: Report
JUST BEFORE TRIAL
Michael Cohen, former personal attorney and fixer to Donald Trump, is expected to settle his lawsuit against the Trump Organization over unpaid legal fees, sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times. Once a close ally of Trump, Cohen filed a lawsuit against the organization in 2019 accusing the business of halting legal payments after his relationship with Trump began to sour—with nearly $2 million on the line. Cohen stood by Trump in the early stages of the Robert Mueller investigation and federal probe into the Stormy Daniels hush money payment, but the relationship was severed after he pleaded guilty to multiple Trump-related crimes and testified about him at a congressional hearing. Cohen’s lawsuit over his ex-boss’ fees was set to go to trial next week, and the terms of the settlement remain under wraps, the Times reported. The former Trump attorney will be a key witness in Trump’s March 2024 criminal trial in Manhattan over the payment to the porn star.