Michael Pack, Who Tried to Bend Voice of America to Trump, Resigns Before Expected Firing
INAUGURATION EXODUS
Michael Pack, the CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, has resigned at the behest of newly inaugurated President Joe Biden. “I serve at the pleasure of not one particular president, but the office of the president itself. Your administration has requested my resignation, and that is why I am tendering it,” the conservative filmmaker wrote. Pack sought to upend the independent broadcaster, which oversees Voice of America as well as Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and shift its coverage of Trump to be more favorable. The media outlets are structured so as to be free from political interference, but Pack fired the head of Voice of America and other veteran journalists over their editorial choices nonetheless. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel found he “engaged in gross mismanagement and abuse of authority.” Though his appointment was slated to last three years following his Senate confirmation in mid-2020, Pack is part of a mass exodus of the outgoing administration.