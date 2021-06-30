She Took Her Son to the Naval Academy—Then Was Killed by Stray Bullets
INNOCENT VICTIM
A woman killed by stray bullets at a hotel in Annapolis, Maryland, has been identified as a Houston mother who was bringing her son to an induction ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy. Michelle Cummings, 57, was sitting on the patio of the Graduate Hotel with her husband and another couple when she became the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting on Tuesday. Police have offered a $20,000 reward in the case, and $86,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe for the family. “I’m a bit emotional with this case because the way it happened,” Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Wednesday, according to KHOU. “His family travels from Houston, Texas, and what should have been the highlight of their summer—to take their son to an induction ceremony—and then it ended the way it did.” Jackson said he personally consoled Cummings’ son, Trey, a football player. “I told him I was proud of him and he’s doing something that the entire family is proud of, so don’t let some misguided gunman take that away from him,” the chief said.