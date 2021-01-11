CHEAT SHEET
Michigan Bans Open Carry Inside State Capitol After D.C. Riot
Five days after the riot in Washington, Michigan is banning the open carry of firearms at its own Capitol—and gun rights advocates are already looking for loopholes. The measure, which was approved unanimously by a state commission, would still allow open carry on the grounds, outside the building, The Detroit News reported. And those with concealed pistol licenses will still be allowed inside. Even though the ban is hardly sweeping, Michigan Open Carry president Joey Robinson told the newspaper that he believes the language of the ban would allow concealed permit holders to display their weapons inside the building, and a top Republican has already said he’s looking at challenging it.