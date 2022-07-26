Michigan Coach Tells Players He’d Raise Their Kids From Unwanted Pregnancies
THANKS, I GUESS
If you’re employed by, coached by, or related to University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, you’re in luck if you’re pregnant and but can’t care for your unborn baby: He’ll raise your kid(s) for you! In a weekend interview with ESPN, Harbaugh elaborated on comments he made at an anti-abortion rally last week, saying “Any player on our team, any female staff member or any staff member or anybody in our family or our extended family ... that doesn’t feel like after they have a baby they can take care of it, we got a big house. We’ll raise that baby,” referring to himself and his wife. Harbaugh said he actively encouraged the people in his program and family to go through with unwanted pregnancies, adding “Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don’t feel like you can care for it, you don’t have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby.” Abortion is still legal in Michigan, after the Supreme Court slashed the constitutional right to abortion in June.