Michigan State University Adding Locks to Classroom Doors

Michigan State University plans to add locks to 1,300 classrooms as part of a slate of security upgrades after a gunman killed three students and wounded five others during a mass shooting on campus last month. The school will also be restricting access to some buildings open to the public in the evening hours and installing more cameras. The Detroit Free Press reported that many campuses in Michigan have more advanced safety measures in place than MSU, including several that can lock down campus buildings instantly.