Veterans Want to Ban Politicians From Memorial Day Parade in Feud
A feud between veterans and city officials in Royal Oak, Michigan, over the placement of a war monument has spilled over into the Memorial Day Parade. Veterans groups have told the politicians they are not welcome at the holiday gathering to honor America’s war dead, the Detroit Free Press reported. The source of the bad blood is the city’s insistence on moving a war memorial 40 feet to make room for a new park. Mayor Pro Tem Patricia Paruch fired off a letter to the vets, telling them her father-in-law died in the military and that she fully intends to march, whether they like it or not. “Put aside your grievances for one day and respect the true meaning of the day’s events,” she wrote.