She Showed Up to Capitol Police HQ With Guns—and ‘Wanted to Talk’ About Jan. 6, Cops Say
USE YOUR WORDS
A Michigan woman was arrested outside the Capitol Police headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday with a .22 caliber rifle, a .50 caliber muzzle loader, a loaded .410 caliber shotgun, and a pellet gun, per NBC News. Kery Lynn McAttee, 58, told officers, however, that she just came to talk. McAttee claims she embarked on a cross-country roadtrip in her Chevy Silverado from her Midwestern home because she had information about the Jan. 6 insurrection that she felt was pertinent to discuss with the department. She was arrested once the guns were seen in the back of her truck as she parked in a no parking zone outside the building. Despite the arsenal, the department issued a statement claiming: “At this time, there is no evidence the 58 year old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers.” McAttee was charged with multiple counts of unlawful possession for having the weapons.