CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
American Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Secures New World Cup Record
LEGEND
Read it at Associated Press
American alpine skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 87th career win Saturday, setting a new World Cup record for most career victories. The much-anticipated news comes just a day after Shiffrin won a grand slalom Friday and tied with previous record-holder Ingemar Stenmark, a Swedish skier active in the 1970s and ’80s. The 27-year-old’s brother surprised her at the awards ceremony, having managed to just make it to the competition. “But when you have these special moments... seeing my brother and [sister-in-law] Kristi and my mom [and coach, Eileen] in the finish today, that’s what makes it memorable," Shiffrin said following her record-setting win, according to the Associated Press.