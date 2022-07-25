Pence’s Ex-Chief of Staff Appeared Before Jan. 6 Grand Jury, Report Says
HAULED UP
Just days after he objected to the idea of former Vice President Mike Pence appearing before Congress’ Jan. 6 committee, Marc Short appeared before a federal grand jury conducting a separate probe into the Capitol riot, ABC News reported Monday. Sources told the outlet that the former staffer, who served as Pence’s chief of staff from 2019 to the end of Donald Trump’s term, appeared Friday in D.C. District Court under subpoena. His departure from the court, flanked by an attorney, was captured by an ABC camera. Short would be the most senior member of the former presidential administration to have appeared before the grand jury so far. He declined to comment to ABC on the matter. The Justice Department has been conducting a criminal investigation around the Jan. 6 insurrection since late last year, though Democratic lawmakers have in recent days begun to publicly chafe at what they see as its frustratingly slow pace.