Minneapolis School Board Votes to End Contract With City Police Over Death of George Floyd

The board of Minneapolis Public Schools voted Tuesday to end its contract with the city’s police department over the death of George Floyd. The Minneapolis school district will no longer pay police $1.1 million for “school resource officers,” law enforcement personnel who patrol school hallways and enforce discipline. The decision was a victory for Black Lives Matter protesters in the area, including Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who congregated in front of the school board’s building during the vote. A Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes last week, an incident which was captured in graphic video that has sparked tense and violent protests across the country. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder, and the demonstrations continue.