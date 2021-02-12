Minnesota Clinic Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder

CHEAT SHEET
The man who allegedly opened fire in a Buffalo, Minnesota clinic Tuesday, killing one employee and wounding four others, was charged with murder and other crimes Thursday. Gregory Ulrich, 67, faces one count of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree attempted murder, possession of an explosive device, and carrying a firearm without a license. Ulrich’s brother Richard previously described him as an opioid addict who was “mad at doctors” who would not prescribe him more painkillers. He had called the Allina Health Clinic and made threats before. The victim who succumbed to her injuries from the shooting was identified as Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old mother of two young children.