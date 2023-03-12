Minnesota Father Allegedly Used Moose Antler, Shovel to Fatally Beat Elderly Man

Read it at NBC News
A father from Grand Marais, Minnesota allegedly used a moose antler and shovel to beat a 77-year-old man to death on Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Levi Axtell turned himself in minutes after the killing, told detectives he had known the victim previously, and believed he had sexually abused children. Axtell also told the police he beat the victim on the head around 20 times, and “finished him off” using the moose antler, NBC News reports. Officials say Axtell had previously accused the victim of stalking his 22-month-old daughter.