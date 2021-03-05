CHEAT SHEET
    Missing Motorcyclist Found Dead 465 Feet Below Grand Canyon Rim

    MISTER COLLAGEN

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    National Park Service

    A Kentucky man whose car was abandoned near the Grand Canyon on Feb. 23 has been found dead, along with his motorcycle, 465 feet below the rim. John Pennington, 40, who called himself Mister Collagen on social media, posted photos and videos of himself skydiving in Arizona days before he went missing. It’s not clear what led to his deadly plunge into the canyon. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Pennington made headlines this summer when he traveled through Canada and was charged with violating quarantine rules.

