Missing Rugby Star’s Body Found Near West Virginia Home

A year after he went missing, the remains of rugby star Bryn Hargreaves have been found in the woods near his home in West Virginia. No cause of death has been released for the 37-year-old recently divorced athlete, who moved to the U.S. from Britain about a decade ago after retiring from the sport. His shower was running when he disappeared, leading to speculation he might have been abducted. “With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn,” his brother tweeted.