    Missing Toddler Found in Michigan Woods Sound Asleep on Family Dog

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    A picture of the Michigan State Police uniform. A 2-year-old girl who went missing alongside her two family dogs in the Michigan woods was found asleep while using one of the family dogs “as a pillow,” local police said Thursday.

    Michigan State Police/Facebook

    A 2-year-old girl who went missing alongside her two family dogs in the Michigan woods was found asleep while using one of the dogs “as a pillow,” local police said Thursday. “She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe,” Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said. “It’s a really remarkable story.” Michigan State Police troopers received notice of the lost toddler on Wednesday at 8 p.m. after she wandered away from her home in the Faithorn area of Menominee County. A local spotted the girl around midnight about three miles from her home, according to police, and medical staff determined she was not injured or harmed.

