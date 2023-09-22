CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Missing Toddler Found in Michigan Woods Sound Asleep on Family Dog
GIRL’S BEST FRIEND
Read it at KTLA
A 2-year-old girl who went missing alongside her two family dogs in the Michigan woods was found asleep while using one of the dogs “as a pillow,” local police said Thursday. “She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe,” Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said. “It’s a really remarkable story.” Michigan State Police troopers received notice of the lost toddler on Wednesday at 8 p.m. after she wandered away from her home in the Faithorn area of Menominee County. A local spotted the girl around midnight about three miles from her home, according to police, and medical staff determined she was not injured or harmed.