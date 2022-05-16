Mississippi Mom Kills Baby Girl by Throwing Her Into Road, Cops Say
‘NO REMORSE’
A mother in Pearl, Mississippi, has been charged with capital murder for allegedly throwing her 9-week-old baby into a road, police say. Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, 20, “repeatedly and forcibly” struck her daughter, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, on the roadside Thursday, investigators say, before fleeing into the woods. A neighbor ran to the child and called 911. The infant was rushed to a hospital, but ultimately died of her wounds Saturday, police say. Jolley was later arrested and if found guilty, faces life in prison or even the death penalty. “Something had to go wrong—postpartum, or something,” a neighbor told WAPT. “Because she really is a very good mother. I don’t understand what happened.” Jolley also has a son who is now under the care of his grandmother. “The Good Lord figures this baby is too good for this world,” Police Chief Dean Scott said. “The act was very deliberate and intentional. She showed no remorse throughout the day.”