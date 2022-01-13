CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Lawmaker Drops Public Health Bill Slammed by Attorney General After Violent Threats

    NOT HEALTHY

    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    Bryan Pietsch/Reuters

    A Missouri lawmaker has withdrawn a proposed public health ordinance after receiving an “extraordinary amount of threatened violence,” Kansas City NPR station KCUR reported. Jackson County legislator Crystal Williams’ bill would have allowed the local health department to mitigate the spread of communicable diseases, such as COVID-19, by restoring the director’s authority to require immunizations, close schools, and penalize violators with fines. But when Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, began bashing Williams’ plan on Twitter with phrases like “incredibly dangerous” and “unprecedented overreach,” so began the threats on Williams’ life. In an email to KCUR, Williams said, “Those people should feel ashamed of themselves.”

    Read it at KCUR