Mitt Romney Accuses Donald Trump of ‘Unprecedented, Historic Corruption’ for Pardoning Roger Stone

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has never minced words when it comes to his feelings about President Donald Trump, and on Saturday morning the former governor and current senator from Utah used his personal Twitter account to criticize the president for pardoning his long-time ally Roger Stone, calling it, “unprecedented, historic corruption.”
Romney, one of the most vocal anti-Trump Republicans, wrote, “An American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.” Trump pardoned his long-time friend on Friday night, saving him from a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress about his connection to WikiLeaks and intimidating another witness.