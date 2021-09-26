Mom, 2-Year-Old Son Killed in ‘Suspicious’ Fall at San Diego Padres Stadium
‘horrible thing’
A mother and her 2-year-old son died Saturday afternoon after falling from the third level concourse of Petco Park ahead of a San Diego Padres game, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. Homicide Lt. Andra Brown said that the pair died around 4:11 p.m., and their fall “appeared to be suspicious,” but they don’t yet know if it was intentional. The child’s father was still in the ballpark when the fall happened, reportedly waiting for the 40-year-old mom and son to come back from the concession area of the stadium. Names of the victims have not been released. “Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this,” Brown said. “It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look.”