Mötley Crüe’s Guitarist to Retire From Touring, Citing ‘Painful’ Illness
GÖÖD LÜCK
Legendary rocker Mick Mars, the Mötley Crüe member known for his face-shredding solos in songs like “Home Sweet Home,” is hanging up his guitar for the immediate future. The musician’s retirement from touring was announced in a statement to Variety on Wednesday, citing the 71-year-old Mars’ ongoing battle with a chronic illness. “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band,” a spokesman for the band said. “Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road.” Ankylosing spondylitis, a rare form of arthritis in the spine, causes inflammation and crippling back pain. Mars has been open about his diagnosis since 2001, when he disclosed details of his decades-long fight against the disease in band memoir The Dirt. It was not immediately clear who would be tapped to replace Mars, though rock outlet Metal Sludge reported earlier this month that Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 was “strongly being considered” for the role.