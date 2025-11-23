MTG’s Lookalike Daughter Sets Record Straight on Her Resignation

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eldest daughter is speaking out to dispel rumors swirling after her mother announced her resignation from Congress.

Greene’s daughter, Lauren Greene Sanders, 27, praised her mother after the Georgia congresswoman announced her resignation in a 10-minute video amid her feud with President Donald Trump, 79.

“One of a kind Congresswoman. Forever will be so proud of my mom,” Sanders posted on X in response to Greene’s video. “110% on America First, American Only,” she added.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to becoming more critical of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

In the wake of the shock resignation, Sanders defended her amid rumors of a potential presidential run and claims that her decision was timed to secure a lifetime pension.

Reacting to a TIME article reporting that Greene is considering a 2028 presidential run, Sanders called it “a lie.” When a critic wrote, “Don’t be a dream crusher, Lauren!!” she replied, “It’s better to live knowing the truth.”

This is a lie. https://t.co/wNpnvzQDIe — Lauren Greene (@LaurennGreeneS) November 22, 2025

When another critic accused Greene of timing her resignation to qualify for a lifetime pension, claiming taxpayers would “get to pay for her quitting, forever,” Sanders set the record straight.

“Actually, she pays into her pension every month from her paycheck, meaning the pension she will receive is money she paid in,” Sanders wrote in response to the allegations. “If you’re going to spitfire, at least get it right, she added.

In her resignation, Greene repeatedly referenced her family, saying the “years of personal attacks” against her as a congresswoman have been “unfair and wrong,” particularly toward her loved ones.

The president withdrew his endorsement of Greene—once dubbed his MAGA princess—over policy disputes, including healthcare and the Epstein files, prompting Sanders to defend her mother and urge followers to “pray” for her safety amid alleged threats.

Sanders is one of three children Greene shares with ex-husband Perry Greene, alongside Taylor, 26, and Derek, 22, who keep a lower profile online. Sanders has called her mother a “best friend” and frequently shares photos with her on social media.

Greene has two daughters—Taylor (left) and Lauren (right). Marjorie Taylor Greene via X

“Today, many in my children’s generation feel hopeless for their future and don’t think they will ever realize the American dream, and that breaks my heart,” Greene said in her resignation video.

On Saturday, Sanders also posted a photo of a TV screen showing the movie The Patriot, which follows a widowed veteran who initially seeks to avoid the American Revolution to protect his children, but becomes a guerrilla leader after his son is killed. “This movie was very much needed tonight,” Sanders wrote.