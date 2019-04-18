Rep. Nadler Slams Attorney General Bill Barr’s Rollout of Mueller Report as ‘Spin’

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler slammed Attorney General Bill Barr’s rollout plan for the Mueller report, accusing him of playing spin doctor for President Trump. The New York Democrat is furious that the Justice Department plans to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m., more than an hour before Congress expects to get copies of the redacted report. “Rather than letting the facts of the report speak for themselves, the attorney general has taken unprecedented steps to spin Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation,” Nadler said at a press conference on the eve of the report’s release. “The Attorney General appears to be waging a media campaign on behalf of President Trump, the very subject of the investigation at the heart of the Mueller report.” Nadler also said the committee will issue subpoenas if the report is heavily redacted and “will probably find it useful” to ask Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress. Later Wednesday, Nadler and four other Democratic committee chairs called for Barr to cancel Thursday morning's “inappropriate” press conference on the report. They claimed the news conference was an effort to “shape public perceptions of the report before anyone can read it” in a statement.