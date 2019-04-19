Russia Gloats Over Mueller Report: ‘Not a Single Piece of Evidence’ for Inteference

The Kremlin has issued a gloating response to the release of the redacted Mueller report, saying it doesn’t contain “a single piece of evidence” that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The assertion isn’t true—Mueller wrote in the report plainly: “The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.” Mueller’s investigators found dozens of rallies organized by the Russian troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency, and plenty of evidence the Kremlin directed an online campaign of hacking and trolling to help Donald Trump. Nonetheless, Georgy Borisenko, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North America Department, said Friday: “The report confirms the absence of any arguments to the effect Russia allegedly intervened in the U.S. election... Not a single piece of evidence is there. The authors of the report have in fact confessed they have nothing to report.” The report didn’t find evidence of a direct conspiracy between Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russia.