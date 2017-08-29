Mueller Subpoenas Paul Manafort’s Ex-Attorney and Spokesman

Read it at CNN
Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued subpoenas to Paul Manafort’s former attorney and his current spokesperson, CNN reported Tuesday. Melissa Laurenza, a lawyer with the Akin Gump law firm, and spokesperson Jason Maloni are being asked for documents and testimony, in an effort to seemingly put additional pressure on Manafort. The former Trump campaign manager is being investigated for possible tax and financial crimes. The probe is reportedly focused on Manafort’s work with a former pro-Russian ruling party in Ukraine.