    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    Police car with emergency lights

    Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

    At least six people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in Peoria, Illinois, police confirmed. All six were rushed to hospital while two were critically injured, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said. Details on the nature of the shooting and the victims were not immediately clear, but according to WMBD, officers received a 911 call at approximately 9:00 p.m. A suspect was not believed to be in custody but Echevarria said it would be “all hands on deck” to find those responsible.

