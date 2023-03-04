Murdaugh Juror: We Prayed Before Delivering Guilty Verdict
BEHIND THE SCENES
A juror who helped convict disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh of the murder of his wife and son said he prayed with his fellow jurors every day and feels confident in the verdict. “We all, I think, were very good at looking at all of the evidence and not jumping to conclusions but rather taking all of the evidence and seeing where it led us,” the juror, identified only as James, was quoted telling Law & Crime. One of the pieces of evidence that the 22-year old construction manager found most convincing was a video taken by Alex’s son Paul at the family’s dog kennel that blew up his father’s alibi by placing him at home just minutes before the murder occurred. James added that he took Murdaugh’s testimony on the stand into consideration, saying, “I think whenever he’s convincing, he’s convincing himself as well. And I think he’s able to do that because he often meshes the truth with a lie.” Murdaugh was given two consecutive life sentences on Friday.