Man Who Planned Pittsburgh Church Bombing Gets 17 Years in Prison
THWARTED
A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to a plot to bomb a Pittsburgh church was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison on Wednesday for the heinous crime. Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, who arrived in the U.S. in 2016 as a refugee from Syria, was thwarted when he met someone he believed to be a fellow ISIS supporter, but in actuality was an FBI informant. Through four encounters, Alowemer passed on bomb-making instructions to the agent, a listed inventory of items he planned to use in the construction of the bomb, and a video he recorded of himself pledging allegiance to ISIS. According to a criminal complaint, Alowemer allegedly longed to be a martyr, reportedly eyeing attacks on a local Shia mosque and a U.S. soldier, before planning to bomb Legacy International Worship Center, which he described as a “Nigerian Church” that he would attack to “take revenge for our [ISIS] brothers in Nigeria.” In handwritten instructions sent to the undercover agent, Alowemer planned to deliver the explosives on a Sunday with the help of 2-3 people.