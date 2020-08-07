Mississippi Teacher With Virus Symptoms Dies During First Week of School
‘ROUGH DAY’
When students at Lafayette Middle School in Mississippi returned to campus this week, teacher Nacoma James didn’t join them. The 42-year-old educator, who had been coaching the high school football team at summer workouts, was self-quarantining after developing COVID-19 symptoms. On Thursday, school officials got word that James had died, and they are now trying to figure out which students had contact with him. “Does all this have me worried? Absolutely. I want to keep all of our students as safe as I possibly can. This all worries me a great deal,” school Superintendent Adam Pugh said, adding that he was crushed by the teacher’s death. “I’ve known [James] since he was 13 years old because he was a student of mine in one of my very first classes. He was such a loving person and a brilliant young man. We’re devastated by this. This has been a really rough day.”