Naked Charity Cyclists ‘Terrified’ After Being Deliberately Run Off the Road
BODY SLAM
A couple cycling the length of Great Britain while completely naked in a bid to raise money for charity were deliberately knocked off their tandem bike in Scotland by a furious driver. Colin Unsworth and Sadie Tan were left with minor injuries after they were run off the road on their 837-mile journey from the top of Scotland to the bottom of England. A female passenger in the car also shouted abuse at the couple, who are trying to raise cash for rewilding and mental-health organizations. “They’ve caught us up, shouting and swearing out the window, and took two swerves toward us,” Unsworth told the BBC. “The second swerve they collided with us and knocked us on the floor, which is quite terrifying.” He added that local law enforcement were treating the attack extremely seriously. “They’re even talking about potential attempted murder, because there’s clear video evidence they’ve turned round and come back after us.”