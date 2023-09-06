CHEAT SHEET
    Nantucket Cops Find Drugs, Guns, Prostitutes on Retired Doc’s Fancy Yacht

    SIN CITY

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Sail boats moored in Nantucket Harbor, Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, USA.

    Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty

    A retired doctor has reportedly been arrested after police found drugs, guns, and prostitutes on his luxury yacht in Nantucket Harbor. The Nantucket Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration searched the 70-foot vessel Tuesday after a “wellness check” for a woman on board, according to the Nantucket Current. The owner, 69-year-old Scott Burke, now faces drug trafficking and weapons charges, police said in a statement Wednesday. Burke, a retired physician from Colorado, is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 11.

