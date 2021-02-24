Nashville Bomber Anthony Warner’s Best Friend Says He Dropped a String of Chilling Clues on Her
COLD BLOOD
The best friend of Nashville bomber Anthony Warner has spoken out for the first time, telling The New York Times that he dropped several hints about the Christmas Day plot. Crystal Deck, 44, told the Times that she had just texted Warner “Merry Christmas!” when she saw breaking news about the massive explosion—and she instantly realized that her friend was to blame. Deck said she had no idea about the magnitude of Warner’s plan, but he had told her that he was plotting something that would bring the police to her door. Warner had also played her the song that he blasted out moments before detonating his bomb, Petula Clark’s hit “Downtown,” and she had caught him editing the female voice he played out of his vehicle’s loudspeakers. Deck said she believes Warner’s terminal cancer diagnosis, combined with his obsession with conspiracy theories, led to his plot.