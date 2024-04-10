Natalee Holloway’s Confessed Killer Joran van der Sloot Gets Beat Up in Prison, Again
FIGHTING DUTCHMAN
Joran van der Sloot was attacked in Peruvian prison, again. Van der Sloot, who is serving a 28-year term for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Stephany Flores Ramirez, suffered only bruises and lacerations, according to the New York Post. A spokesperson for Peru’s National Penitentiary Institute said that van der Sloot was considered a vulnerable member of the inmate population. Van der Sloot, who sources described as “combative” and “a total douchebag,” was previously beaten in May 2023, landing him in the medical wing of Challapalca prison. “A lot of people want him dead,” the spokesperson admitted. Ramirez was the daughter of the former president of the Peruvian Auto Club, marking the so-called lying Dutchman as a possible target at Challapalca. On the other hand, one administrator said van der Sloot was “connected” and had secured a coveted bunk spot. Van der Sloot was sent back to Peru in October, after being extradited to the U.S. to stand trial for extorting the family of teenager Natalee Holloway, who he was suspected of murdering in 2005. In court documents for that case, van der Sloot admitted to killing Holloway on a beach in Aruba.