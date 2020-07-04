National Park Service Employees Not Tested For Coronavirus Before Fireworks Event
National Park Service employees working at the Mount Rushmore fireworks event Friday evening were not required to wear masks or be tested for coronavirus, a National Park Service spokesperson told Forbes. Instead, employees were encouraged to self-test and check their own temperature should they begin to experience symptoms. A total of 7,500 tickets were distributed for the event, and attendees were not required to wear masks or social distance. Hundreds of attendees were seen tightly packed together in the amphitheater ahead of President Trump's speech, with few of them wearing masks. The event comes as the U.S. faces nationwide jumps in coronavirus cases. The president has faced backlash over his June 20 Tulsa rally after several of his campaign staff members tested positive for COVID-19.